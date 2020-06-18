Kareena Kapoor’s Movies That Dealt With Various Facets Of Friendship

Kareena Kapoor has been part of movies ranging from diverse genres and performances. With each movie, the actor has also pushed herself to the horizon. Kareena has also been part of some movies which explored the subtle nuances of friendship. These movies explored the concept of friendship in a beautiful and intricate manner with the audiences striking a chord with them. Needless to say, Bebo also shined considerably in terms of performances in these movies. Here are some of the films of Kareena which revolved around friendship.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Thanks Galwan Valley Martyrs, Families For Their Sacrifices

Kareena Kapoor's movies which were based on friendships vividly

Veere Di Wedding

The film starred Kareena Kapoor alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shika Talsania. Veere Di Wedding revolved around four friends and their tryst with the various aspects of their personal life. The film showcased how they had each other's back despite juggling their own problems and the expectations of society.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor’s Hilarious Memes Which You Can Send To Your Girl Squad; Check Them Out

Kareena Kapoor, especially as Kalindi, showed a profound vulnerability in her performance when it comes to struggling with commitment towards marriage. Veere Di Wedding perfectly depicted how one can truly unwind with their true friends who would never judge you in terms of your decisions and choices in your personal life. The movie also gave a lovely lesson that it is often possible to cross any obstacles if one has the support of their friends.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding', Other Films That Saw Relationships Fall Apart

Golmaal 3

Even with the original cast members of the Golmaal franchise comprising of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and others, Kareena Kapoor had managed to shine in the film. Golmaal 3 revolved around the endearing shades of friendships between some adopted group of individuals. The movie also gave in the message that friendship can also occur gradually amidst the most bitter foes if they agree to understand and co-exist with each other.

The camaraderie and friendship between the main protagonists were one of the show-stealers in the movie. Kareena Kapoor's fiery and badass performance too became one of the main highlights of the movie. Golmaal 3 was helmed by Rohit Shetty.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge

The movie starred Kareena Kapoor alongside Hrithik Roshan and Rani Mukherjee. The movie dealt with the subtle transition from friendship to love. Kareena also went on to steal the show in the movie with her endearing act.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.