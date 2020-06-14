Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding', Other Films That Saw Relationships Fall Apart

Over the past few years, Bollywood has come up with a wide range of films that focused on issues and topics of a different kind. A huge section of these films belonged to the romantic genre and tried to speak about divine and dreamy love. A few films also focused on heartbreak and the many factors that lead to it. Here is a look at a few films that show the downfall of a relationship, irrespective of how the story ended for those involved.

Films that saw the downfall of love

1. Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding is a comedy-drama film which released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolves around four women who share a close bond with each other and stick together through thick and thin. The story shows the downfall of the relationship between Kalindi and Rishabh over time. All the mishaps happen because one of them is not ready to get married just yet. The fear of commitment makes the character even forget the kind of love that she has for him. Veere Di Wedding has been directed by Shashanka Ghosh and stars actors like Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sumeet Vyas, and Swara Bhaskar in pivotal roles.

2. Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2001. The plot of this film revolves around three friends who enjoy life as much as they can until adulthood hits them. The story shows the audience how Akash and Siddharth each go through an intense breakup for the same reasons. They both fall in love with women who are romantically unavailable to commit. Dil Chahta Hai has been directed by Farhan Akhtar who also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Amir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Preity Zinta in pivotal roles.

3. Jab We Met

Jab We Met is a comedy-drama film which released in the year 2007. The plot of this film revolves around a depressed man and how he co-incidentally meets someone who helps him love his life and live it to the fullest. In this film, Geet goes through a hard breakup because she does not check on the intensity of love that her partner has for her. She runs away to get married to him, only to find out that he has no plans of being with her at the moment. Jab We Met is written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. It stars actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tarun Arora, and Dara Singh in pivotal roles.

