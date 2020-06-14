Kareena Kapoor Movies That Could Not See The Light Of The Day; From 'Shuddhi' To 'Lajjo'

Thanks to her glorious work, Kareena Kapoor is one of the most adored actors of the film industry. Ever since her debut in the year 2000, the actor has been part of some landmark movies which proved to be a game-changer in her career. The actor has also pushed herself beyond the horizons for some of her roles which won her laurels.

But there were also some movies of Bebo which, unfortunately, had to be shelved and could not see the light of the day. Here are some of the movies of Kareena Kapoor her fans could not enjoy watching on the big screen.

Kareena Kapoor's movies that were shelved

Shuddhi

This film was reportedly announced in the year 2014 but there was no further development by the makers after that. The film was supposed to star Kareena Kapoor along with Hrithik Roshan in pivotal roles. According to media reports, the movie hit a major roadblock when Hrithik decided to opt-out of it. As the movie got delayed due to this setback, even the Jab We Met actor decided to opt-out of it. Reportedly, the movie was supposed to be made again with the gen-next stars like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan but it seems that there are still no advancements to it.

Lajjo

The movie was reportedly based on the works of notable Urdu writer Ishmat Chugtai. Kareena Kapoor was supposed to star opposite Aamir Khan in the movie. According to media reports, the movie was supposed to revolve around the Indo-Pak partition and its effects on the population. The producer of the movie Bobby Bedi had also announced the film but it got shelved as there were some major issues regarding the rights of the movie reportedly.

Badtameez Dil

This ambitious movie was supposed to be bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor along with a renowned production house. Kareena Kapoor was supposed to star in the film with Emraan Hashmi. The release date of the movie was also reportedly announced by the makers to be August 15, 2014.

But unfortunately, the movie could not see the light of the day due to the creative differences between Ekta Kapoor and the other producers of the movie. According to media reports, Bebo also refused to do some intimate scenes with Emraan Hashmi during the making of the movie.

