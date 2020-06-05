Kareena Kapoor's 'Refugee', Other Bollywood Films Inspired By Historical Events

Bollywood has been making films based on true events for a long time now. These films gain a lot of attention and have been loved by fans for the depictions of such historic events. Be it a war or any other real stories of personalities, Bollywood has made films on everything. Kareena Kapoor also has been seen in such true event movies. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's films and other Bollywood films that were inspired by historical events.

Films based on or inspired by historical events

Refugee

Kareena Kapoor made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the film Refugee in 2000. In this film, she was seen along with Abhishek Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher. This film is based on a short story by the title Love Across the Salt Desert. The film revolves around an unnamed Indian man how helps illegal refugees from both the sides of India and Pakistan to cross the border. He takes the people across the Great Rann of Kutch. This movie did mediocrely well at the box office. Take a look at a still from the film here.

LOC Kargil

LOC Kargil is a 2003 film that stars Kareen Kapoor in a pivotal role along with Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Nagarjuna, Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee. This film is a historic war drama based on the actual Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan in the year 1999. This film is produced and directed by J. P. Dutta under his J.P. Films Banner. Take a look at the film here.

Manjhi

In this movie, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen in the role of Dashrath Manjhi, a man who stood against a mountain and won the fight. In this biographical movie, Nawazuddin was showcased as a labourer from Gehlaur village, near Gaya in Bihar, India. Manjhi had dedicated his whole life for creating a 110 m long path just because his wife died as she could not reach the hospital in time.

Mission Mangal

This film features an ensemble cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya, and Sonakshi Sinha. This movie is based on the lives of Indian scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who worked on the Mars Orbiter Mission. This film tells the story of how these scientists made India’s first interplanetary expedition possible. Take a look at the trailer here.

