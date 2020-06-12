Sushmita Sen Introduces 'Aarya's Cubs' On Instagram With A Selfie

Sushmita Sen recently took to her Instagram to post a picture of the child actors who are featured in her new show Aarya. In the picture, fans can see the actor with three other kids. Sushmita captioned the picture -' Introducing Aarya’s Cubs!' and then went on to tag all of them.

Also Read | Boney Kapoor celebrates 21 years of 'Sirf Tum'; Sushmita Sen reacts on 'Dilbar' success

"My on and off-camera relationship with the kids is real", says Sushmita

Sushmita Sen recently posted a new picture on her Instagram. The actor can be seen with three kids who are working with her in the new web series called Aarya. First, she introduced Aditya who is played by Pratyaksh Panwar, then Arundhati who is played by Virti Vaghani and then Veer who is played by Viren Vazirani. The actor also went on to say that it was a wonderful experience working with the little actors and called them immensely talented. The diva then added that their relationship off-camera and on-camera is very real and that she would actually do anything to protect them.

Also Read | Aarya's Sikandar Kher shares his 'Ride of a Lifetime' picture with co-star Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen at the end of her caption added - To the most loving & caring children who made me belong - and then thanked them for making the series come alive. Sushmita added a lot of emojis and hashtags throughout the caption and mentioned that she loves Aarya's cast a lot.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen on battling 5 years of illness: 'It took me to the darkest places'

Many people responded to Sushmita's post. One of them was Aarya's director Ram Madhvani who said - This is serious next Gen talent, including you Sushmita. Even Pratyaksh Panwar, who plays Aditya on the show, also responded to Susmita's post. Many fans also cmmented heart emojis on the post.

Picture Credit: Sushmita Sen's Instagram

Susmita Sen will be seen in front of the camera after a sabbatical. Her new drama series Aarya revolves around a murder and an illegal drug racket. In the trailer of the show, Sushmita's character Aarya is seen loving her husband and her three kids. Then due to the nature of her husband's work, he gets murdered and now Aarya needs to find the culprit behind her husband's death. The show will release under the label of Hotstar Specials.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen talks about the remake of her song 'Dilbar': 'I am happy Nora didn't copy me

Promo Picture Credit: Sushmita Sen's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.