Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Diet Lessons She Learnt From Her First Pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently expecting her second child. Bebo carries her pregnant self with utter grace and style. During her second pregnancy as well, the actor is raising the bar of fashion, style, and professionalism as she is completing her work commitments despite being five-months pregnant. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Kareena revealed a few things on diet lessons she learned from 1st pregnancy. Keep reading to know more:

ALSO READ: 'Sister Squad': Kareena Kapoor And Karisma Shoot Together, Watch BTS Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals what she learnt from her first pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about the lessons she learned from her first pregnancy while she was expecting Taimur. The actor admitted to realising that she must eat only for herself and not for two people (she and her child), as this is widely suggested. Kareena also revealed that following the same diet, she gained 25 kilos during her first pregnancy with Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor had, earlier in another interview, also emphasised the need to stick to the basic food ingredients like grains and vegetables which are essential products for nutrition. The actor also revealed her fitness routine amid pregnancy and admits following it on a regular basis. The actor further said that women have a lot of cravings when they are pregnant, but with her first pregnancy, she realised that she must eat for herself as opposed to eating for two.

ALSO READ: Daily Ent Recap Oct 26: Mandira Bedi Adopts A Girl, Kareena Kapoor Spotted And More

Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy news

Bollywood's adorable couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan announced on August 12, 2020, that they are expecting their second child. Since then, Kareena Kapoor has been keeping her fans informed and updated about her routines and whereabouts through various pictures and videos on social media. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's latest pregnant picture below:

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor recently finished shooting for the film Laal Singh Chadha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. The movie was in the production phase when the COVID-19 pandemic halted shooting abruptly. Moreover, the movie, originally slated for a Christmas 2020 release, will now release in theatres on Christmas 2021.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Rejoices As 'Jab We Met' Clocks In 13 Successful Years Of Its Release

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Uploads Selfie From Flight, Advices Fans To Wear Facemasks Always

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.