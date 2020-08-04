Kareena Kapoor Vs MJ Rodriguez: Who Wore Prabal Gurung Outfit Better? Check Pics

Some time ago, during the promotions of her last film, Bollywood style icon Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in a stunning dress Prabal Gurung dress. Surprisingly, American actor MJ Rodriguez was spotted in a similar outfit prior to her. Both the actors added their own twist while styling their attires. Have a look at it here:

Kareena Kapoor

While promoting her movie Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor was spotted in a stunning Prabal Gurung outfit from his Spring 2019 collection. The flowy dress was cinched at the waist and had a pleated detailing towards the neck. The outfit has a red eye-popping design imprinted on it.

Kareena accessorised her look with neon pink statement heels. Highlighted cheeks, nude lips and eye shadow rounded off her makeup for the look. Bebo completed her look with her hair tied in a ponytail with strands left loose to caress her cheeks.

MJ Rodriguez

Previously, Pose fame actor MJ Rodriguez was also spotted in a similar Prabal Gurung outfit. At the Paley Fest in Los Angeles back in March 2019, she wore a similar-looking violet and hand-dyed dress featuring side cut-outs. Along with it, the dress also has a vermillion drawstring detail.

MJ Rodriguez accessorised her look with white statement heels, rings and earrings. Winged eyeliner, smoky eye makeup and highlighted cheeks rounded off her makeup for this look. She kept her centre-parted wavy hair left open to complete this look of her.

Professional front

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Homi Adajania directed Angrezi Medium. Along with her, the comedy-drama featured late Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madaan and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. She will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the satirical comedy movie is loosely based on the 1994 American drama film Forest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha will also mark the Hindi film debut of Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, MJ Rodriguez was recently a part of the 2020 documentary movie titled Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen. Helmed and bankrolled by Sam Feder, the movie was released on Netflix on June 19, 2020. The documentary revolves around the depiction of transgender people in the Hollywood film fraternity. It also describes the impact of these stories on transgender lives and American culture.

(Promo Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram & Prabal Gurung Facebook)

