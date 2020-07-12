Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut & Other Celebs Who Are Yet To Join Twitter

Many Bollywood stars have become very active social media users amid the lockdown. It allows them to stay connected with their fans and also helps them keep their fans updated about their whereabouts. Twitter is one of the most common and popular platforms that is used extensively by actors and other renowned celebrities. Speaking of which, there are many prominent Bollywood personalities who may be on Instagram but aren't on Twitter yet. Here’s a list of them.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor who has ruled Bollywood for 20 years, recently made her debut on Instagram in the month of March. The diva currently enjoys the fan following of 3.6m on the photo-sharing application. She has Kept “the who cares” emoticon as her Instagram Bio. However, Kareena Kapoor hasn’t joined Twitter yet.

Sara Ali Khan

The three-film old actor Sara Ali Khan has already gained massive fandom because of her acting prowess. The young actor has a massive following of 25.3m followers on Instagram. The diva isn’t on Twitter yet but keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts using her Instagram profile. From her style statements to her movie updates, her Instagram has it all.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Miss World pageant winner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also hasn’t created a Twitter profile till date. However, the influential celebrity enjoys 8.9m followers on Instagram. Her profile is filled with her family selfies, throwback photos and fashionable ensembles.

Katrina Kaif

The Sooryavanshi actor Katrina Kaif has time and again impressed fans with her acting and dancing prowess. The diva doesn’t have an account of Twitter yet, but many unverified accounts under her name exist on the application. However, Katrina has a verified account on Instagram with 39.9m followers.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is popular among masses for essaying unconventional roles. Be it is a warrior queen or a gangster, the diva has many appreciated on-screen personalities to her credit. Known for being vocal, Kangana Ranaut has spent more than a decade in the Hindi film industry. Although she isn’t on Twitter, she has a verified Instagram account which is managed by her team. The account enjoys a following of 5.8m followers.

(Promo Image Source: Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan & Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

