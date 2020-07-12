Kareena Kapoor Or Priyanka Chopra: Who Wore The Thigh-high Slit Dress Better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra have been the reigning queens of Bollywood for the longest period. Both Priyanka and Kareena from time and again have proved their acting chops in the film industry. But what happens when these Bollywood queens wear a similar dress? Who will win this fashion face-off?

Kareena Kapoor Khan or Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas made their debut in Bollywood back in 2000. Since then, both the actors have starred in many movies. Both Bebo and PC have not only evolved with their films but also with their fashion choices. These Bollywood ladies never miss out on a chance to create new trends and add a new twist to some timeless pieces. But there have been many instances when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra have had the ultimate fashion face-off.

The last time these two leading ladies were in similar outfits was when they rocked two gorgeous thigh-high slit dresses. Although both Kareena and Priyanka rocked these dresses on spate occasions, the resemblance between them was uncanny.

Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked a German blue shimmery thigh-high slit dress while welcoming the new year in Switzerland. The Angrezi Medium actor looked ethereal in the dress. Since her blue shimmery dress was bound to dazzle the night away, Kareena Kapoor chose to keep her makeup simple and classy. She chose to flaunt her radiant skin with a hint of her signature smokey eye.

Moving on to Priyanka Chopra, the Quantico star chose to don a silver thigh-high slit dress while supporting her husband Nick Jonas and his band The Jonas Brothers at the Billboard Music Awards 2019. Priyanka chose to match the theme of the outfit while doing her makeup look. She chose a bold shimmery eye look with a nude lip. She finished off this look with some diamond jewellery.

So when it comes who won this fashion face-off, both PC and Bebo’s fans were ready for a challenge. The comment section of these posts was filled with fans supporting their idols. But since we are talking about Bebo and PC, both the actors got equal support from their fans and turned out to be winners in this fashion face-off.

