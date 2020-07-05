Kareena Kapoor Khan-Shahid Kapoor's '36 China Town' & 'Jab We Met': Which Was More Loved?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were one of Bollywood's most loved jodis. They appeared together in films like Chup Chup Ke, 36 China Town, Fida, Jab We Met and many more. Out of all their films together, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor gained immense popularity as a couple in films 36 China Town and Jab We Met. Take a look at their films' box office reviews and the audience's response to know, which film managed to impress their fans the most:

36 China Town or Jab We Met: Which film was more loved?

36 China Town

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film 36 China Town is an adaptation of an American film Once Upon a Crime. The film includes an ensemble cast of actors like Akshaye Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Paresh Rawal, Isha Kopekar and Upen Patel. The film followed an investigation of a police officer who tries to find the killer of a wealthy casino owner, which leads to hilarious outcomes.

Actor Shahid Kapoor portrayed the character of a struggling actor in the film while, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen as a girl with broken dreams, who has eloped from her home. The two meet in Mumbai and connect when they share about their broken dreams. Soon their greed for money lands them in trouble and they become the prime suspect of the murder. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and did not do well at the box office too.

Jab We Met

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also seen together in the film Jab We Met, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The popular romantic comedy film followed the story of a businessman who meets a bubbly chattery girl, and his life changes forever. Shahid Kapoor was perfect for the character of Aditya Kashyap, a rich depressed businessman while Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen as a feisty Punjabi girl Geet.

The film was released in India as well as overseas. Jab We Met turned out to be a superhit film, ruling over the box office. The film won several awards for the actors’ performances. Moreover, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s on-screen chemistry was most-loved by the audience.

