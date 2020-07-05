When Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kiara Advani Slayed In Traditional Outfits By Anushka Khanna

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her amazing performances in films over the years. She has also impressed her fans with her amazing sense of fashion. Kareena Kapoor’s photos often give her fans major wardrobe goals. On the other hand, Kiara Advani has also made a mark in the Bollywood industry with her stellar acting skills. She is also known for her glamorous outfits and stylish public appearances. Here are the pictures of both, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani rocking the outfits by designer Anushka Khanna.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the runway show of Anushka Khanna in an outfit by the designer herself. She was seen wearing a yellow salwar suit which had gold details on it. The full-sleeved salwar suit worn by Kareena Kapoor Khan had sequin details all over the dress. She kept her makeup to minimal and let her hair loose on the side.

She accessorised her look with gold drop earrings and what looked like sequinned gold shoes. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked gorgeous as she posed for the cameras.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looked mesmerising in this lehenga by Anushka Sharma. Kiara Advani attended a Diwali party wearing this outfit from Flash dance collection by Anushka Sharma. Kiara Advani wore a stunning red lehenga and paired it with an equally amazing top which showed her toned midriff and dupatta. Her top had embellishment and sequin details. The red lehenga also had silver sequin details that made it look more gorgeous. Kiara Advani accessorised her floor-length lehenga with some bangles. Kiara Advani looked ravishing as she posed for the cameras.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium. The movie was also the last film of the late actor Irrfan Khan. The film received positive reviews from the audience as well as critics. The actor has several films under her kitty like Takht, Laal Singh Chaddha among others.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani was last seen in the Netflix movie Guilty. She is expected to share the screen with Tabu and Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. She is also expected to feature in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah. The movie will be helmed by Vishnuvardhan.

