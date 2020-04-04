When Kareena Kapoor Rejected Saif Ali Khan's Proposal Twice Before Saying 'Yes'

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among the most adored celebrity couples in the industry. It all started with a Hindi flick, for which there were shooting in 2008. They advanced their relationship in 2012 and their wedding was a grand affair. In a recent post on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed how the duo shared a bond over bike rides and long conversations. But when Saif Ali Khan stepped up to propose her, she rejected it twice. Here's everything to know about the couple and how they ended up together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected Saif Ali Khan's marriage proposal twice

In a casual conversation during a talk show, Kareena Kapoor Khan recalled his first proposal. She revealed that Saif Ali Khan proposed her for marriage when they were at a bar. But she rejected the proposal and showed her interest in knowing him better.

For the second time, he popped the question at Notre Dame Church. It an interesting yet rarely known fact that Saif Ali Khan’s father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi also proposed his mother Sharmila Tagore in Paris. It happened when she was shooting for her romantic drama film An Evening in Paris.

When Kareena Kapoor Khan said yes to his proposal, the duo planned their glamorous wedding. In December 2016, they became parents. Moreover, their son Taimur Ali Khan was an instant social media sensation as he rejoices a major fan following on Instagram, where his latest photos and clips go viral in no time.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor & Kunal Kemmu Painting With Their Kids In This Throwback Pic Is Too Cute

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's Adorable Throwback Pics From Their Swiss Vacation

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's Throwback Pictures Are Too Cute To Miss

Also read: Karisma Kapoor's Throwback Photo With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Is Pure Gold

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.