Soha Ali Khan Posts Vintage Pic Of Father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi On Death Anniversary

On Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's death anniversary, Soha Ali Khan took a stroll down the memory lane and posted a vintage picture of her father on her official Instagram account. Soha ditched caption for the post and just dropped the years. She wrote, "1941-2011". Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi passed away on September 22, 2011, at the age of 70.

Earlier, a day after Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and mourned the demise of the late legendary actor and her uncle, by posting a B&W picture of him with her father-in-law, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. In the picture, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Rishi Kapoor could be seen talking to each other on a cricket field.

As per the report of Mid-Day, the photo was from a friendly match between celebrities and cricketers held at the Cricket Club Of India in Mumbai's Churchgate. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Two Tigers". In no time, netizens got emotional as they dropped endearing comments on the post. Amrita Arora and Sophie Choudhry also dropped hearts on the post.

Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was the eighth Nawab of Pataudi between 1952 and 1971. Fondly called as 'Tiger Pataudi', Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore got married to each other in 1969. Soha Ali Khan and Saif also have a sister, Saba Ali Khan, who is a jewellery designer.

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan has been away from the celluloid for quite some time now. She was last seen in the 2018 film, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film received mixed reviews from fans.

Soha Ali Khan has been a part of hit films like Go Goa Gone, Tum Mile, Rang De Basanti, Dil Maange More. Her film, Rang De Basanti, alongside an ensemble cast of Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan and others hit the bullseye. The movie still remains fresh in the hearts of fans.

