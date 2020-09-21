Kareena Kapoor's Birthday: Akshay Kumar Shares A Funny Throwback Pic On The Occasion

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar are considered to be among the most successful on-screen pairs in the Hindi film industry. On the occasion of the Kareena Kapoor's 40th birthday, Akshay Kumar posted a throwback picture of them from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The Khiladi star wrote, "Happy birthday Bebo! Stay the way you are, crazy as always. Love and prayers" (sic). The actor also included heart and hug emojis.

Akshay Kumar's adorable post for Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned 40 today, on September 21, 2020. To mark this day, Akshay Kumar shared a lovely picture of them where she can be seen striking a pose in glamourous attire with him. In the post, Kareena can be seen wearing light pistachio coloured sheer floral saree. The stunning drape also had her famous nickname 'Bebo' written right in the front. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, can be seen in all-black attire.

After Akshay Kumar posted an adorable post for her Aitraaz co-star, Bebo too reposted Akki's wish on her Instagram story. The Heroine actor replied and wrote, "Thank you to the best co-star". She even used a heart emoji on her post. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar's on-screen bond

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar have previously worked together in several movies like Kambakkht Ishq, Aitraaz, Tashan, Ajnabee, Gabbar Is Back, and Good Neewz. The duo was last seen in the 2019-released hit film named Good Newwz. The film also featured Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie was directed by Raj Mehta, and it was produced by Karan Johar.

What's next for Kareena?

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen next sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor starrer much-anticipated period drama, Takht. The movie follows the story of lust for power and the throne between family members. As per several reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen as Jahanara Begum in this film. Moreover, the Udta Punjab actor is also currently in talks for a sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

Besides this, Kareena Kapoor will also be seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Hindi remake of the blockbuster Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Reportedly, the makers have also signed 3 Idiots co-star Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh to play prominent roles in this film.

