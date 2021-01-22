If You Loved Kareena-Shahid's 'Jab We Met', Here Are Other Romantic Comedies To Binge On

2007 romantic comedy Jab We Met was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The movie was directed by Imtiaz Ali and starred Kareena Kapoor Khan. Shahid Kapoor, Saumya Tandon and Tarun Arora in prominent roles. The plot of this movie revolves around a millionaire businessman who in order to soothe his broken heart, aimlessly boards a train. Onboard, he meets a bubbly Punjabi girl who turns his life upside down and teaches him to live life to the fullest. If you enjoyed the storyline of this movie, here are other romantic comedies you should definitely watch.

Romantic comedy movies like Jab We Met

1. Luka Chuppi

This 2019 film revolves around Guddu, who is a reporter, falls in love with a Rashmi and they start to live in a live-in relationship. The movie aims at breaking the taboo surrounding a live-in relationship hilariously. It has an IMDB rating of 6.3.

2. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

This 2015 romantic comedy film revolves around three guys who fall in love with three different women at the same time. The movie takes the audiences on a fun ride as it highlights the cons of being in a relationship. It has an IMDB rating of 7.3. This may not be exactly like the Kareena starrer but is definitely one of the funnier movies like Jab We Met.

3. Hasee Toh Phasee

This 2014 movie tells the story of a struggling businessman who thinks he is in love with his girlfriend. But as he meets her sister who is a nerd and a geek, he actually falls in love with her. It has an IMDB rating of 6.8. This is one of the most interesting of all the romantic comedy movies.

4. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

This 2009 movie revolves around the love triangle between Prem, Jenny and Rahul. The movie takes the viewers on an eventful journey of their lives and tickles their funny bones as well. It has an IMDB rating of 6.3. This is one of the funniest movies like Jab We Met.

5. Bala

The movie released in 2019 and tells the story of a guy becomes bald in the prime of his life. He falls in love with a social media influencer who always wants to look perfect for the camera. But all hell breaks loose when she realizes that her lover is bald. It has an IMDB rating of 7.4.

6. Dream Girl

This 2019 movie tells the story of a man who gets a job at a call centre because he can also speak in the voice of a girl. He earns huge profits for the call centre but hides the truth of his job from his fiancé. It has an IMDB rating of 7. This is one of the most interesting of all the romantic comedy movies.

