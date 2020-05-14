Kareena Kapoor Reveals What Music She Listens To Each Morning; Read More

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most stylish actors in the film industry. The Bollywood diva has not only impressed audiences with her acting prowess but is also known for fashion statements. Over the career span of two decades, Kareena Kapoor has now become a household name due to her iconic roles

In an interview with a fashion portal, the Jab We Met actor was seen getting candid about her taste in music. The video shared by the portal, sees her answering various questions related to her wardrobe and personal life. In the interview, Kareena Kapoor was asked about her playlist. The diva said she is into Jazz and Blues rather than the latest kind of music. She listens to a lot of jazz music mostly every morning.

The actor also sheds light upon the one thing that makes her feel she is at home while travelling. She said it is her phone that makes her feel like she is home, as it helps me keep in touch with my loved ones. Commenting about the hobby that she would plan to pursue, Kareena said she loved cooking when she was in school. According to her, it was therapeutic. Hence whenever she will have time Kareena would love to brush up her cooking skills, added Bebo.

Kareena Kapoor’s Professional Front

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has a dozen interesting projects lined up for her. The diva will feature in Karan Johar directed multi-starrer movie Takht. The plot of the movie revolves around the story of enmity between Aurangzeb and his brothers caused for the succession of the Throne. Along with Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor will be seen in pivotal roles.

Kareena Kapoor will also collaborate with Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chadhha. The movie is an official remake of the 1994 American movie Forrest Gump. Latest media reports also suggest that Kareena will also be seen in Shashanka Ghosh’s Veere Di Wedding 2.

