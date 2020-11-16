Kareena Kapoor, Saif & Malaika Spotted In Dharamshala; Taimur's Reaction Wins Internet

Post the Diwali festivities, actors Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora were spotted taking a stroll on a street in Dharamshala. In a video that has gone viral, Saif and Kareena’s young son Taimur was seen responding to crowds who were taking pictures of the stars.

Kareena, Saif, Arjun and Malaika take a stroll in Dharamshala

In the video, Saif was seen holding the hand of his son as Kareena, Arjun and Malaika were walking behind them. Suddenly, looking upwards towards the balcony where people were seen clicking pictures and recording videos of the stars, Taimur said ‘no photo’ loudly. In the viral video, the stars were seen without any masks.

Kareena Kapoor had flown to Himachal with son Taimur to celebrate the festival of Diwali with Saif who is shooting in Dharamshala for his next film. On Diwali, Kareena had shared a post while extending her wishes and wrote, “Happy Diwali to everyone... stay safe, stay happy.” It showed Saif, Taimur, and her in a hurdle near a huge indoor bonfire. Malaika had commented that she deserved to be credited for the picture.

Saif and Arjun are part of the Bhoot Police team who recently shifted their shooting location to Dharamshala after shooting a few scenes in Dalhousie. On Diwali, Arjun had shared a video clip where the entire team of Bhoot Police including Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif, and himself had wished all on the beautiful occasion.

Bhoot Police has been presented by Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment. The spooky comedy has been produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani. In October end, the team had left for Dalhousie. Informing about it, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of the entire team from the airport. She captioned the picture and wrote, “Time for Bhoot Police.” After a mandatory 5-day quarantine period, the shooting had commenced in right earnest.

