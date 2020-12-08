Kareena Kapoor, Saif & son Taimur snapped at Mumbai airport post return from Palampur

Actress Kareena Kapoor returned to her base on Monday evening with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur after spending a month in Himachal. The family was in Palampur for the shoot of Saif’s upcoming film Bhoot Police which also starred Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan return to Mumbai

The couple were spotted stepping out of the Kalina airport and was clicked by the paparazzi. Kareena was spotted wearing wore a grey shirt and pants and bright green shoes. Taimur looked cute in his grey shirt and black pants while dad Saif wore a grey shirt and blue denim.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared pictures and videos of the family stepping out of the airport and while returning back to their home. The first set of pictures showed the trio stepping out while the actress waved back at her fans standing outside the airport. Apart from the pictures, the video showed Saif and Taimur together waving back at the people while Kareena poses for the shutter bucks.

Earlier in the day, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a post while bidding a dieu to the scenic beauty of Palampur as she shared her returning to Mumbai with fans. In the post, the actress shared her sun-kissed picture where she can be seen posing with her usual pout. She captioned the post and wrote, “Bye-bye Palampur What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbai... I’m coming home.”

Kareena Kapoor had jetted off to Dharamshala during Diwali last month to celebrate the festivity with her husband who was shooting for his upcoming film in the hills. During her stay in the hilly terrain, the actress shared several glimpses of her trip and her time with son Taimur while exploring the beauty of the place. Meanwhile, the actress also went for a village walk in Palampur where she interacted with the localities to promote tourism in the city.

