Kareena Kapoor Khan To Sara Ali Khan; Celebs That Brought The Polka Dot Trend Back In 2020

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and other Bollywood divas are seen sporting the polka dot looks recently, Let's check out who wore the polka dot look better

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena Kapoor khan

There are a few fashion trends never go out of style. These trends come back after ages and manage to grab the attention of fashion enthusiasts. One such fashion trend that has made its way back into the fashion world is polka dots. This quirky print was a rage in the 70s  and was donned by most actresses, the trend has made a  comeback. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sara Ali Khan, everybody is opting for polka dots. Here we will list a few actresses who have donned fun polka dot outfits.   

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

The sheer polka dot mini-dress look:

Also Read | From Kareena Kapoor To Deepika Padukone, Find Out Who Pulled Off The Jumpsuit Better

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

Sara Ali Khan:

The polka dot crop top look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on

The polka dot strapless mini-dress look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sonam Kapoor:

The traditional polka dot ensemble:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's Best Outfits From The Paris Fashion Week You Must See!

The Boss lady look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Ananya Panday:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

The polka dot saree:

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Starts Her Monday With THIS And It Is Sure To Boost Your Day!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

Also Read | From Kareena Kapoor To Sara Ali Khan, Here Are Some Celeb-Inspired Desi Fashion For You

Image Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Instagram/ Sara Ali Khan Instagram/ Ananya Panday Instagram

 

 

Published:
