Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Kaftan's Cost Will Leave You Shocked; Read Details

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 40th birthday today, September 21. The actor celebrated her birthday at midnight with her family. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a green kaftan with floral prints in dark and red. The actor’s kaftan was complimented with thread design and balloon sleeves. Not to miss the checked collar and pockets that made her dress more elegant.

Interestingly, her kaftan was an Anita Dongre couture. This kaftan wore by Kareena Kapoor Khan costs â‚¹19,900. Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a no-makeup look and kept hair her open to complete the look. Kareena Kapoor Khan posed with her 40th birthday cake and also with her family on her special day. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday outfit.

Picture Courtesy: Anita Dongre online store webpage

Karisma Kapoor recently took to Instagram to pen a beautiful birthday wish for her sister. She shared an old childhood picture where Karisma Kapoor is seen making a goofy expression while Kareena Kapoor is captured candidly with a confused expression on her face. The actor wrote, "Will continue to protect you always â¤ï¸Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline ! Love you the most ðŸ‘­

#birthdaygirl #happybirthday #fabulousat40 #sistersquad #bestsisterever @kareenakapoorkhan". Take a look at Karisma Kapoor's post.

Kareena Kapoor's 'Veere' posts birthday wishes for her

On Kareena Kapoor's birthday, the actor's best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora also took to their respective handles to share pictures with her. Amrita Arora shared a picture with Kareena in a twinning white outfit. The duo was seen all glammed as they posed for a picture. The actor penned a cute birthday wish for Bebo. She wrote, "Happy birthday our beebo , bebo ,bobee... Today you’re 40 and ohhh my gosh faaaaaabulous ... To turning older and wiser and us stronger together... Love you tons @kareenakapoorkhan â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ·ðŸ·ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ #gutsssssssssss #fabat40".

Malaika Arora also posted a goofy picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the picture, while Kareena was seen posing for the camera, Malaika was spotted planting a kiss on her cheek. Malaika donned a sequin outfit while Kareena was seen donning animal printed outfit. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's birthday wishes from her BFFs.

