Kareena Kapoor Shares A Pic Donning A PJ On A Monday; Says 'what A Life'

Kambakkht Ishq actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Monday, January 11, 2021, to share a picture of her lazing around during the start of the week. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to reveal how she’s enjoying her time at home. On seeing this post, fans have been going gaga over it and have also flooded the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture showing fans what her Monday morning looks like. In the picture, the actor can be seen lying down as she takes a selfie where she’s all smiles for the camera. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a stripped night suit. She completed the look by opting for a sleek hairdo, well-done brows and no makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Pjs on a Monday ðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ’• what a life”. Check out the post below.

As soon as Kareena Kapoor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post went on to receive several likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to praise the actor for her looks and personality, while some could not stop going gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “You look adorable”. While the other one wrote, “stunning”. Apart from netizens, several celebs and friends of the actor also went on to leave some comments on the post. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this post, Kareena Kapoor goes on to share several pictures and videos of her on her social media handle. Earlier to this post, Kareena shared another picture where she is seen reuniting with her girl gang. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing alongside Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawala, Amrita Arora, and Mallika Bhat. Kareena Kapoor is seen sporting a blue kaftan while her friends were spotted twinning in black and white outfits. Along with the picture, the actor added a caption that read, “reunited”. Take a look at the post below.

