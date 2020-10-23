Rashmika Mandanna Says 'If You Love Me Don’t Clip My Wings' In Her New Post

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently added an artistic picture of herself from her Goa vacation on Instagram. With her post, the actor also added quite a romantic caption and an artistic edit. Take a look at the actor's post and see how fans responded to the same.

Rashmika's new fly high post

In the post, fans can spot Rashmika in front of a beautiful wall art. In the wall art, fans can spot butterfly wings which have many other designs embedded in them. Rashmika is seen posing in front of the art and she seems to blend in with the art. She is also sporting a lovely maroon dress and is carrying a black shoulder bag. Rashmika also seems to be very happy as she poses.

The actor also added a lovely caption with her post. She mentioned in her caption that if someone did love her, they didn't need to clip off her wings. Her caption finally read - 'Let me Fly'. She also added a lovely white border in the picture and the entire presentation was very classy.

Many fans liked and commented on the post. One celeb to comment was Anand Sharma, who wrote - 'you're gonna fly high'. Many other fans also added loving comments in the post. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna's Photos

Rashmika Mandanna is very active on her Instagram and keeps posting many fun pictures of herself on the social media platform. In one of her last posts, fans could spot a bare picture of Mandanna. Only the side of her face was seen and the actor sported no make-up. She also added a sweet caption about goodness in her post. Many fans liked and commented on the post. Take a look:

In another post, fans could spot a monochrome picture of the actor in loungewear Her caption read - 'If only each one of us knew how beautiful we actually were on the inside.. ' Many fans liked and mentioned that Rashmika always added very sweet captions. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

