Kareena Kapoor To Read Winning Essays From Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to join an array of other stars for the reading session of the winning essays as a part of The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition Awards Ceremony 2020. Apart from Kareena Kapoor, the star-studded event will witness Stephen Fry, Geri Horner, David Walliams, Alexandra Burke, Gyles Brandreth, Lewis Pugh, Anthony Horowitz, and others in attendance.

Kareena Kapoor to attend essay reading session



Kareena who currently enjoying her quality time with her husband Saif and son Taimur in Himachal Pradesh, took to Instagram and shared a post and expressed her excitement over the same. In the post, the actress explained that she is Honoured and nervous to be reading out extracts with other eminent guests.

According to the website of the Royal Commonwealth Society, the virtual awards ceremony will be hosted by the Vice-Patron Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall. This year's competition attracted nearly 13,000 entries on the theme: Climate Action and the Commonwealth. This year, the winners will be announced on November 20 and their remarkable pieces will be read by the esteemed guests. Kareena’s best friend Malaika was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “wow Bebo.”

The actress who has always shown her active participation in doing something for society, earlier lent her supporting hand to promote small business. The actress who is passionate about gardening is supporting an Ahmedabad-based small business, myBageecha, and is encouraging others also to discover and support a small business of their choice ahead of this festive season. Kareena will promote the brand on Instagram using branded content ads, a format that gives advertisers the ability to promote creators' organic branded content posts as feed and story ads, thereby reaching new audiences and measuring impact.

Meanwhile, the actress is spending some quality time with her husband Saif in Dharamshala while embracing her pregnancy. The actress celebrated Diwali in Dharamshala with her husband along with her friend Malaika Arora.

