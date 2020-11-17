Kareena Kapoor Shares Saif & Taimur Pics From Dharamshala, Gives Pic Credits To Arjun

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared adorable pictures of husband Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan. On November 17, the actor took to her Instagram handle and posted images of Taimur sitting on Saif's shoulder as they wander around the streets of Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Always looking ahead". Interestingly, she also mentioned that these Instagram pics were clicked by Arjun Kapoor and credited him for picture courtesy. Take a look at Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan's photos.

Kareena shares father-son pics from Himachal

In this Instagram post, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared two images clicked by Arjun Kapoor. In the first image, Taimur stunned in a red bomber jacket, while Saif sported a black tee and denim. The second picture was clicked in a monochromatic filter. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan beside Taimur and Saif. The former was seen in a winter outfit. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram caption read as "Always looking ahead â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ¤© Picture courtesy: @arjunkapoor ðŸ˜".

Arjun's reaction to Kareena's post

Actor Arjun Kapoor commented on Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post. He said, "Joining your entourage... ". Mentioning photographer Rohan Shrestha, he said, " @rohanshrestha job under threat...". Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's reaction on Kareena's post.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers were quick to share their responses in the comment section. Within minutes of the post's release, the images received more than 100k likes. One of the Instagram users commented, "Best pic seen on the internet today @kareenakapoorkhan ma’am ðŸ˜", while another added, "Always look lovelyðŸ˜ðŸ˜". Another fan commented, "Awwwwwwwwwww the best family ever â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸". Seeing Arjun Kapoor's named mentioned, fans also speculated that Kareena and Arjun are working on Ki And Ka 2. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur were spotted in Dharamshala with Saif Ali Khan to celebrate a quiet Diwali as the latter was busy shooting his next Bhoot Police. In recent viral videos, Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend Malaika Arora was also spotted with the gang. A video featuring Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora has gone viral on the internet where they can be seen taking a stroll on the streets of Dharamshala.

