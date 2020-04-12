Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Pics Of Father-son Duo Saif Ali Khan & Taimur

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a blockbuster debut on Instagram a few weeks back. Since then, the actor has been sharing pictures with the wittiest captions. Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been sharing pictures of her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan. Here are some of the most adorable pictures of the father-son duo that Kareena Kapoor Khan shared on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures of this father-son duo

This was the first picture Kareena Kapoor Khan shared on her Instagram account. Since the entire country is on lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are doing their bit by urging their fans not to step out of the house. Kareena Kapoor Khan too urged her fans to stay home and stay safe, along with sharing this picture.

In the picture, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are seen indulging in some balcony gardening. This picture also sent out a message to the parents, urging them to indulge their children in some physical activity and keep them engaged.

This was another candid picture of the father-son duo that Kareena Kapoor Khan shared on her Instagram account. In the adorable picture, Saif Ali Khan was seen walking down the corridor of their house while Taimur Ali Khan followed his father's footsteps. The father-son duo was in a bathrobe.



On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium, along with actors Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The actor also has two more projects coming up, Karan Johar's Takht and Laal Singh Chadha.

