Kareena Kapoor Shares "blurred Lines" Between Her Meal And Cheat Meal

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is known for her clever captions and her impeccable fashion sense, apart from her skills as an actor. The Tashan actor often posts some sneakpeeks from her personal life and her fans may agree that each of her post showcases a quirky and intelligent caption. Check out her latest post.

Kareena Kapoor's interesting take on her meal

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story that she shared yesterday morning showcases an interesting comparison between her meal and cheat meal. She shared the pic of waffles and maple syrup and pondered over whether her meal would be considered as a cheat meal. She is currently with her husband Saif Ali Khan, who is shooting for Bhoot Police in Himachal Pradesh. Take a look at this pic of her meal which definitely gives food for thought.

Image credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram story

The actor who was last seen in Angrezi Medium and was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. However, she had to take a break in between the shoots when she found out that she was expecting her second child. The actor recently jetted off to Dharmshala to visit husband Saif Ali Khan, along with son Taimur Ali Khan and Malaika Arora. Kareena Kapoor has also been sharing a few glimpses of her getaway to Himachal. The actor also celebrated Diwali 2020 in the scenic Himachal Pradesh mountain. Here are some posts that Bebo have been sharing since her stay in Dharmshala. Lately, Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy posts have been receiving a lot of likes from her fans as the Jab we Met actor is expecting her second child after Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor is expected to join the filming of Laal Singh Chaddha after a few months. The film is an official adaptation of the Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump which is considered an all-time classic. The film stars Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles. The movie has been filmed in more than 100 locations in India. The movie is expected to release on Christmas next year.

