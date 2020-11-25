Kareena Kapoor Shares Cute Photo Of Birthday Boy Armaan Jain With Taimur

Armaan Jain celebrates his 30th birthday today. He is the elder son of Rima Jain, who is from the Kapoor family. Armaan debuted as an actor in Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. Armaan's cousin, Kareena Kapoor is very active on social media and often treats her fans with her posts. As Armaan Jain celebrates his 30th birthday today, Kareena posted a happy birthday post for him on her Instagram. In the picture, Armaan can be seen with Kareena’s baby Taimur Ali Khan. In her caption, she wished Armaan and wrote about how much everybody loved Armaan, the golden-hearted boy.

Have a look at Taimur Ali Khan and Armaan Jain's picture

Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor who is one of the most popular Hindi film actresses of the 1990s and early 2000s, also posted a happy birthday post for Armaan on her Instagram. She shared a picture of Armaan and herself and captioned the post wishing her baby brother, Armaan. The two of them can be seen in black outfits. Lolo holds a massive fan following of more than 5 million on her Instagram.

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram post

Armaan's cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished Armaan by posting stories on her Instagram. She captioned her story wished Armaan a happy birthday with love. Riddhima Kapoor is the daughter of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram story -

Armaan was seen celebrating his 30th birthday in the Maldives with his wife Anissa Malhotra. Armaan took to Instagram to share pictures of himself and Anissa. They were seen at the Gili Lankanfushi Island. Armaan was seen with a printed shirt and shorts combo while Anissa was seen in a black bikini. He captioned his post saying that this was his kind of Monday. Armaan and Anissa got married in February this year.

Armaan Jain's birthday celebration

In Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, Armaan played the lead role with Deeksha Seth. It is a romantic drama film, in which two people get married in Goa and are afraid of being caught by their parents. The film released in 2014.

