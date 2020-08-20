Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes To Go Back To The Beach, Stuns In A Bohemian Beachwear

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to speak about how much she has been missing the beach lately. She posted a throwback vacation picture where she can be seen opting for a no-makeup and filter less look. The picture has been receiving a lot of compliments from the fans as they are loving the natural look on her while they also miss going on vacations.

Kareena doesn’t want a reality check

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently put up a no-makeup selfie on her social media handle and fans are loving what they see. In the picture posted, Bebo appears in a bohemian beachwear covered in polka dots and vivid colours. The piece has an intricate design and is a mix of blue, red, and white. She has also added a golden chain to the look while her hair has been messily tied back into a bun.

In the selfie, Kareena Kapoor Khan puts forth her iconic pout while looking into the camera. She has also skipped makeup which brings out her natural beauty. In the caption for the post, the actor has indicated that she does not plan on getting a reality check at this point. She has quirkily mentioned that she decided to hang up on reality for a bit.

She has also mentioned through the hashtag that she wishes to go back to the beach. Have a look at the stunning picture on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Kareena Kapoor Khan fans have mentioned how stumped they are at the gorgeous picture. They can be seen putting various emoticons to express their love for the actor better. Have a look at few of the comments here.

Read Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer Heroine's Plot Explained; Read Details

Also read Kareena Kapoor Khan Related Interesting FAQ's Answered Here! Read

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to be seen in the official adaptation of the Tom Hanks film, Forrest Gump. The film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will revolve around a man with low IQ and his various adventures of life. It stars Aamir Khan in the lead role and is being directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chadha was expected to release in 2020 but was pushed to 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Read As Kareena Kapoor-Saif Expect 2nd Baby, Netizen's 'Badhaai Ho' Twist Impresses Gajraj Rao

Also read Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Expecting Second Child; Family Shares Statement

Image courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.