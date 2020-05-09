Kareena Kapoor Shares A Classy Throwback Picture From Her Morocco Trip With Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood's diva Kareena Kapoor Khan might be spending her quarantine at home with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, but she is surely missing her trips abroad. Kareena recently shared a throwback picture on her social media and explained how much the actress is missing her travel life with Saif and Taimur. Kareena took to her Instagram page and shared a 2009 picture during her Morocco trip where she can be seen walking down the streets with Saif.

Kareena Kapoor misses travelling amid lockdown

In the photo, the Laal Singh Chaddha star can be seen rocking a beige buttoned dress with heels and a bag. Her classy black shades added more style and charm to her look. On the other hand, Saif can be seen sporting a lavender shirt with white pants and a brown belt. The Bollywood's power couple looked like a sight to behold and it surely is hard to tear away one’s eyes from the stunning pair. The star captioned the sassy throwback picture as, "Saturday Mood: Morocco '09."

Kareena Kapoor who is known to impress fans with her dressing style and poised nature recently shared a gripping video where on her Instagram stories where she can be seen taking the glamour game up a notch. In the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen walking to her vanity van and as she enters the vanity van, the actor admires herself in front of the camera. She then goes on to apply some makeup and soon tells her assistant that she is ready for the shot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has currently been very active on social media; she goes on to share several pictures giving fans a glimpse into her personal and professional life. She also shares a few pictures of baby Taimur trying on various activities at home. Kareena recently shared a picture where Saif can be seen giving Taimur a haircut and it is too cute to miss.

