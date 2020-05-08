Kareena Kapoor Khan Reminiscing The ‘good Old Days’ Is Everyone Right Now; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest quirky Instagram post proved that just like many, she also spends her time thinking about the time one could venture outside. Kareena Kapoor constantly updates about her endeavours during the lockdown, out of which most are adventures with Taimur. However, recently she shared a picture reminiscing the ‘good old days’ and her thoughts are what everyone wishes right now.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A 'together Forever' Picture With Her Hairstylist; See Post

Kareena Kapoor Khan thinking about past outings

In the picture that Kareena Kapoor shared on her Instagram, she can be seen in pastel kurta and pyjama. She is posing alongside her hair and make-up team in front of a sea of Brassica or mustard flowers. She looks at ease alongside her crew, who are all smiles in the picture. Even though the location of the click is unknown, it is worth reminiscing about.

Check out the picture that Kareena Kapoor Khan shared on her Instagram account

Kareena Kapoor shared her picture on Instagram and wrote, “The good old days... no social distancing only love. But for now... do gaj ki doori and stay home.” Her picture received a lot of comments of people thinking in similar ways. One fan couldn’t stop appreciating the actor and wrote, “You are the one of the best which I like the most. I like your hair's eyes everything, from the bottom of my heart honestly.” Some people appreciated her smile in the picture.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Active Involvement In Social Causes Is Quite Inspiring; List Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram picture received reactions from people missing the outdoors; check them out

Snippet Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos in IG

Snippet Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos in IG

Also Read | When Kareena Kapoor Khan's Impressed Netizens With Stunning Selfies On Instagram; See Pics

For the uninitiated

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the nation via Mann Ki Batt. While speaking about social distancing and urging the citizens to stay home he reiterated the words, “Do Gaj Ki doori”, which means, “ a distance of two yards”. He had asked villager head to convey the message around the village. Kareena Kapoor’s caption is simply her asking people to maintain social distancing even after the fact that people miss going outside. Not head out unnecessarily in a move to curb the further spread of coronavirus.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Thoughtful Yet Goofy In A BTS Video From Her Radio Show | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.