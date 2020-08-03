Kareena Kapoor Shares Throwback Photoshoot Pic, Recalls When 'Tim Was In Her Tummy'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on August 2, reposted a picture of herself shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania that gave a sneak peek into one of her throwback photoshoots. The picture sees Bebo in an off-shoulder tee and black skirt, as she poses for the camera. Anaita captioned the post as, "Uff! Kareena, def a fav shoot." After which, the Angrezi Medium actor captioned the picture as, "God I remember this, Tim was in tummy."

Kareena Kapoor's throwback shoot

Also Read |Vicky Kaushal Shares Glimpse Of His 'Day 1536683', Fans Say 'Bhaag Vicky Bhaag'

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor once again posted a series of photographs from her 'Kaftan diaries'. The actor shared two sun-kissed selfies on her Instagram feed and wrote, "Up to some shade-y business. #KaftanSeries." As soon as Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post was up, fans gushed to drop comments on her pictures.

Not only fans but Manish Malhotra and Amrita Arora also dropped hearts on Kareena Kapoor's photos. Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and fashion-blogger and YouTuber Komal Pandey also penned endearing comments on Bebo's post. Here's a look at Kareena Kapoor's 'Kaftan series' photos.

Also Read | Kiara Advani's birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia, Varun Dhawan & others wish the diva

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Taimur in 2016 and ever since then the little munchkin's pictures pop up on the internet every now and then. The paparazzi also make sure to follow the mother-son duo when they step out in the city. Back in 2019, Kareena had opened up about her bond with Taimur Ali Khan and said that motherhood is the best thing that has happened to her. She further told the online portal that Taimur is a part of her and that she can't go an hour without him. The Good Newwz actor remarked that he is always with her and that Taimur makes her want to work harder every day.

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan's photo

Also Read | Kunal Kemmu Teases Fans With Intriguing Still From 'Lootcase' Ahead Of Its Release

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama titled Takht in which she will share screen space with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor among others.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor and other actors who portrayed the roles of superstars

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.