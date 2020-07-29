Vicky Kaushal Shares Glimpse Of His 'Day 1536683', Fans Say 'Bhaag Vicky Bhaag'

Vicky Kaushal, on July 29, took to his Instagram and gave a sneak peek into how his 'Day 15366837... ' looked like. Interestingly, Vicky shared a still from his 2018 film Manmarziyaan in which he can be seen jumping from the terrace of one building to another. While an amused fan commented, "Bhaag Vicky Bhaag", another user wrote, "How's the Josh". Meanwhile, Bollywood actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Tiger Shroff, Neena Gupta showered love on Vicky Kaushal's post.

Vicky's Day 15366837...

Vicky Kaushal's' film Manmarziyaan also stars Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film received great reviews from fans. Moreover, the audience lauded Vicky and Taapsee's chemistry in the songs from Manmarziyaan titled Daryaa and Grey Walaa Shade.

Vicky wishes Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt turned a year older on July 29. On his special day, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram and posted a picture of the KGF Chapter 2 actor. On sharing a stunning B&W picture of Sanjay Dutt, Vicky wrote, "Happy birthday Sir." Take a look.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's movie Masaan clocked 5 years on July 24. To celebrate the film, Vicky Kaushal shared a series of photos from the movie which features actors like Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi among others. Masaan also marked Vicky's debut in Bollywood in 2015. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the highly-acclaimed movie premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes film festival and won two awards.

What's next for Vicky?

As per the latest report of an entertainment daily, Vicky Kaushal is all set to star in Yash Raj Films' upcoming comedy flick. The report further added that Vicky will begin shooting for the movie in November. A source close to the portal stated that Vicky Kaushal has never done a comedy before and Aditya Chopra trusts him to deliver the genre with finesse because he is a very talented actor.

Vicky was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship opposite Bhumi Pednekar. He will be seen in the upcoming film, Sardar Udham Singh, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Moreover, the actor also has Takht in his kitty.

