Kunal Kemmu Teases Fans With Intriguing Still From 'Lootcase' Ahead Of Its Release

As Kunal Kemmu's film, Lootcase is all set to release digitally on Disney+Hotstar, on July 31, 2020, the actor took to his Instagram and teased fans with an intriguing still from the film. As seen in the picture, Kunal Kemmu is in awe as he gawks at something. Kunal wrote, "Namaste Nandan", and further captioned the post as "Nandan Dreams."

As soon as Kunal's post was up, an amused fan wrote, "All the best Hero. Hear nothing believe nothing only this that we love you." Whereas another user said, "Definitely gonna watch this. I am sure this is a winner." Check out Kunal Kemmu's still from the film.

Kunal shares a still from Lootcase

Lootcase trailer

On July 16, the makers of Lootcase unveiled the trailer of the film which garnered much love from the audience. The 2 minutes 57 seconds clip gives a glimpse of Kunal Kemmu's comedy avatar as he plays the role of 'Aam aadmi', Nandan Kumar. Rasika Dugal in the role of Nandan's wife, Lata. The trailer shows how Nandan's life takes a U-turn after he finds a suitcase filled with money.

Lootcase cast

Along with Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal, Lootcase also stars Bala Rathore (Vijay Raaz), MLA Patil (Gajraj Rao), inspector Kolte (Ranvir Shorey) among others in pivotal roles. Kunal Kemmu has been sharing back-to-back videos of Lootcase, which has already made fans curious to watch the film.

Rajesh Krishnan, who also marks his directorial debut in Bollywood with Lootcase spoke to Republic World and said that his experience of shooting the film with the cast was very 'fulfilling and educational'. Rajesh said that he still can't believe he worked with Vijay, Gajraj, and Ranvir. Talking about Kunal, he said, "I have been seeing him for a good 25 years. He was brilliant as a child artist."

Earlier, the film was initially scheduled to hit the screens on October 11 and then the makers pushed the release date to April 10. However, owing to the ongoing pandemic, Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase is all set to release on the OTT platform. The movie is produced under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Soda Films production.

Lootcase release time: The movie will release on Disney+Hotstar, July 31, 2020, at 7.30 pm

