Kareena Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic With Saif From 2007, Says, 'take Me Back'

Good Newwz actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, to share a major throwback picture of her and Saif that is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen a sweet note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an unseen pic of her and Saif enjoying themselves at Jaisalmer. In the picture, Saif and Kareena can be striking a pose as they are all smiles in the candid picture. Saif can be seen wearing a dark blue shirt with red and blue stripes. He completed the look with a well-gelled back hairdo and a handlebar moustache. Kareena, on the other hand, can be seen donning an olive green crop top with a British flag print on it. She completed her look with a wavy hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes, and nude lips.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet caption as she went on to describe the post. She wrote, “Throwing it way back... Circa '07, Jaisalmer ♥ï¸ðŸ’¯”. She added, “Ooooooh that waistline... I’m talking about mine, not saifus â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ¤£ #TakeMeBack”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Kareena Kapoor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post went on to receive likes and several comments from netizens. Some of the users went on praise the throwback pic, while some were so happy that went on to flood the comment section with positive notes. One of the users wrote, “omg this is such an old pic. Love this”. While the other one wrote, “amazing”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, Kareena Kapoor goes on to share several pictures, videos, and more of her on her social media handle. Earlier to this post, Bebo shared a sweet picture where she is seen reuniting with her girl gang. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing besides Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Mallika Bhat. Along with the picture, the actor wrote, “It’s been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings”. Take a look at the post below.

