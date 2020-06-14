Kareena Kapoor Starrer 'Ki & Ka' Is A Must Watch This Weekend; Here's Why

Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor starrer Ki & Ka released in the year 2016 and was directed by R. Balki. The film movie received a lot of appreciation from both audiences and critics for showing a new-age love story that challenged the conventional gender roles.

The movie was penned by R. Balki and Rishi Virmani and had Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan playing cameos in the film. The plot of the rom-com film revolved around a young, married couple whose married life challenges the gender roles placed by society. The movie got a good collection at the box office, reportedly earning around ₹102 crores. Keep reading to know why one must watch this movie over the weekend.

ALSO READ: When Kajol Opened Up About Ajay Devgn's Concerns About His Kids On Kareena Kapoor's Show

Reason to watch Ki & Ka

Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s sizzling chemistry:

It was for the first time that Arjun Kapoor shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor. Their fresh pairing got a lot of attention and the pair received mixed responses. Interestingly, it was for the first time that Kareena was seen getting intimate with a co-star on-screen post her marriage with actor Saif Ali Khan. On the other hand, the movie also showed both Arjun and Kareena playing roles quite different from the ones they had performed so far.

R.Balki directorial:

Ki & Ka was helmed by R. Balki, which made the movie even more exciting. Balki has given some fantastic films, which makes the audience stick to the screen because of the unique storyline. R. Balki’s previous movies include ‘Cheeni Kum’, ‘Paa’ and ‘Shamitabh’. Soon after the trailer of ‘Ki & Ka’ was released, it created quite a lot of excitement among moviegoers.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor & Sonakshi Sinha Show How To Slay The Embellished Saree

Unique concept:

It is often believed and observed that men are the breadwinners while women are the house-makers. But R. Balki’s directorial ‘Ki & Ka’ came along a unique concept in which one can see a role reversal between a husband and a wife. Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor played a couple in the movie. While Kareena was seen portraying the role of a successful businesswoman, Arjun, on the other hand, played the role of a housemaker.

Music:

The music of the film Ki & Ka was already topping the charts during the time of its release. Be it the perfect party number like ‘High Heels’ or the ultimate soulful track ‘Ji Hazoori’, the songs of the film got a thumbs up from the audience and fans alike. The music for the movie was composed by Ilayaraja, who is a National award winner as well.

ALSO READ: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan Bonds With Fans On 'Lal Singh Chaddha' Set

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Features In A Twitter Thread As Compared To Sunsets And Skylines

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.