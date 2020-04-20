Saif Ali Khan's First English Feature Film 'Being Cyrus' Trivia That You Should Know

Being Cyrus is an English-language film featuring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Naseeruddin Shah as lead actors. The movie, directed by Homi Adajania, was released in 2006 and narrates the story of Cyrus Mistry (played by Saif Ali Khan). The plot follows Cyrus who murders an old man and his son (Farrokh Sethna) and absconds from the crime scene without leaving a trace of evidence.

Towards the end of the movie, Cyrus returns to the scene after the case is left unsolved and closed, only to steal the money his sister, and wife of the deceased Farrokh, had inherited from her husband and father-in-law’s deaths. Read on to know some interesting facts about the movie.

Being Cyrus Trivia:

Being Cyrus is Saif Ali Khan's first English Feature film. The movie has been edited by Jon Harris, who has edited Guy Richie’s cult film, Snatch. Reportedly, Jon Harris re-edited Being Cyrus in a record time frame of 21 days. Being Cyrus has been written by Kersi Khambatta and the script of the movie went through 52 drafts before it got finalised. Though it’s an Indian film, it was released in English language. Reportedly, there were plans to release the film in Hindi dubbed version for Hindi speaking audience and Bollywood fans but somehow, director Homi Adjania cancelled those plans. Another interesting fact about the movie is that in 2003, the movie was to be directed by Ambika Hinduja but later, Homi Adjania made the movie. Dimple Kapadia has portrayed one of the main roles in the movie and is credited for convincing Saif Ali Khan to do the film. The movie was initially titled Akoori which refers to a scrambled eggs-like preparation that is a famous Parsi side dish. The title represented the ‘scrambled’ Sethna family in the movie. The name was changed keeping in mind the fact that majority of the audience would not understand the meaning and hence won’t be able to relate.

