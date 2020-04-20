Saif Ali Khan's First English Feature Film 'Being Cyrus' Trivia That You Should Know

Quick links:
Being Cyrus is an English-language film featuring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Naseeruddin Shah as lead actors. The movie, directed by Homi Adajania, was released in 2006 and narrates the story of Cyrus Mistry (played by Saif Ali Khan). The plot follows Cyrus who murders an old man and his son (Farrokh Sethna) and absconds from the crime scene without leaving a trace of evidence.
Towards the end of the movie, Cyrus returns to the scene after the case is left unsolved and closed, only to steal the money his sister, and wife of the deceased Farrokh, had inherited from her husband and father-in-law’s deaths. Read on to know some interesting facts about the movie.
