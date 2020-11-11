Saif Ali Khan Wanted Kareena Kapoor Khan To Be Cast Opposite Him In 'Love Aaj Kal'?

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in the Bollywood industry today. The Tashan actor is known for the great performances that he has delivered over the years. Saif Ali Khan’s 2009 romantic comedy-drama, Love Aaj Kal had received huge critical acclamation. But, fans will be surprised to know that the lead star of the movie, Saif Ali Khan wanted his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan to be paired opposite him in the movie. Read further ahead about Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Saif Ali Khan wanted Kareena Kapoor Khan in Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal was Saif Ali Khan’s very first production and for a very long time the movie was titled, “Production Number One”. The movie was directed by Imtiaz Ali and Love Aaj Kal cast Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone as the lead characters. But, according to reports from Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan wanted Kareena Kapoor Khan to be paired opposite him, but Imtiaz Ali wanted Deepika Padukone and the lead actor and director went ahead with Imtiaz Ali’s choice.

In an interview, Saif Ali Khan had reportedly admitted that he thinks that Kareena Kapoor Khan was quite keen to work with Imtiaz Ali again. Saif Ali Khan thinks that Imtiaz Ali had promised Kareena Kapoor Khan his next movie. Her then-boyfriend (Saif Ali Khan) being the producer of Imtiaz Ali’s next movie and being in the situation that she was, Kareena Kapoor Khan was wondering and finding it hard to understand why the team of Love Aaj Kal had cast Deepika Padukone.

Interestingly, Imtiaz Ali had offered the movie to Deepika Padukone during her modelling days itself. Imtiaz Ali gave this movie to Deepika Padukone even before she was signed for her Bollywood debut movie Om Shanti Om (2007). But, at the time, Deepika Padukone wasn’t keen on acting and Imtiaz Ali had told her that once Deepika Padukone is ready, she can work in the movie.

