Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Pic With Taimur As They 'cheer For Favourite Team'

Ever since actress Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her pregnancy, several fans of the actress are just holding on to their excitement and can't wait to see a new addition to the loving family. Recently, the actress shared a smiling picture on social media with her little son Taimur while flaunting their football jerseys and their numbers on the back of respective T-shirts.

Kareena Kapoor shares beautiful picture with son Taimur

While captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Excuse us... Got to go cheer for our favourite team.” Several fans of the actress were quick enough to drop their beautiful comments under the post. One of the users wrote, “You are so perfect.” Another fan of the actress was completely flawed by the beautiful smile of Kareena in the pictures. A third user who was mesmerized by the appealing looks of Taimur wrote that he is an “awesome child.” Another follower wrote, “so cute.”

Apart from this, earlier, the actress expressed her ‘heartfelt gratitude’ to the healthcare workers of the country for risking their lives and helping those in need amid the pandemic. Lauding the ‘undoubting spirit and relentless efforts’ of the healthcare workers, Kareena Kapoor Khan remarked that when the world turned upside down, the healthcare workers were out there, protecting masses on the ‘fields’. More so, in the video, Kareena Kapoor also mentioned that even though she understands the importance of wearing the PPE suits, the actor remarked she also fathoms how difficult and challenging it must be to wear the heavy protective gear. With the video shared, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a few pictures of doctors and nurses, equipped with PPE suits. In the caption, Kareena Kapoor Khan thanked the frontline workers for showing them that they are and will always be stronger together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will soon be shooting for her leftover portions in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The team will shoot the actress' portion in Mumbai and keeping in mind Kareena's pregnancy, the unit will be kept to a minimal.

(Image credit: Taimur ali khan/ Instagram)

