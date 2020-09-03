This Day That Year Sept 3: From Kareena Kapoor's Maldives Trip To Nimrat Kaur's Tweet

The day of Sept 3, 2019, saw Shakti Kapoor's 67th birthday just a day after Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated in 2019. While Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor's pics from their Maldives trip were shared by Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu on Sept 3, 2018. Read on for more Bollywood news that made headlines on this day in the last two years.

Shraddha Kapoor's adorable post for father Shakti's birthday

Saaho fame actor Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to wish father Shakti Kapoor on his 67th birthday. She posted a collage of the popular roles that Shakti Kapoor played in different movies. The collage features characters like Nandu in Raja Babu and Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna. Take a look at the post.

When P.V Sindhu shared which Bollywood actor should play her in a biopic

A year ago, P.V Sindhu's biopic was the talk of the town when it was said that Indian actor Sonu Sood would be producing a biopic on badminton player P.V Sindhu. Around the same time, Sindhu revealed about who she thinks would be perfect for the titular role from Bollywood. Sindhu mentioned in various interviews that she thinks that Deepika Padukone would be suitable for the role as she has played the game before plus she is a good actor as well.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu's Maldives trip pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan, husband Saif, sister in law Soha, and brother in law Kunal Kemmu were seen enjoying their time in the Maldives along with their kids. The pics were shared by Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu on September 3, 2018. Take a look at few of the pics the Pataudi family members shared on this day two years ago.

Nimrat Kaur's cryptic tweet about dating Ravi Shastri rumours

On September 3, 2018, Bollywood actor took to Twitter to shut down all the rumours that were being circulated on social media about her dating Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri. A report in Mumbai Mirror had reported the duo of dating stating that the two had been dating secretly for two years. Take a look at Nimrat's response on the same stating the rumours as a piece of fiction.

Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead✌🏼✨ — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 3, 2018

Promo Image courtesy: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

