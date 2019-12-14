Will Deepika Padukone Star In Xander Cage 4? Vin Diesel Drops Major Hint

Deepika Padukone marked her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel's Return of Xander Cage. And now, in a surprise to fans and netizens, the Fast & Furious actor dropped a major hint that the actress might soon be taking off for an International project. Taking to Instagram, Vin Diesel shared a picture of himself in a massive fur coat and captioned it, "Appreciate the creativity. How ironic that I had a Xander Cage meeting. Each Franchise has its respective beautiful Family. Blessed." That wasn't all. Vin Diesel also used hashtags to mention the names of the lead cast of xXx: Return of Xander Cage. "#RubyRose #ninadobrev #deepikapadukone #Liveforthis #XanderCage4," read Vin's caption.
The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress did some dangerous stunts and action sequences in the film. xXx: Return Of Xander Cage revolved around the story of a former satellite programmer, Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) who is called by the NSA ( National Security Agency) to find out a satellite controller which got stolen from the CIA or Central Intelligence Agency. xXx: Return Of Xander Cage was the third installment of the xXx franchise, the first two installments were: xXx in 2002 and xXx State of the Union' in 2005. Besides Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel, the film also starred Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose.
Deepika Padukone is one of the most in-demand actors of Bollywood, having bagged several Best Actor awards for her films like Padmaavat, Piku, and Ram Leela. She made a grand debut opposite Bollywood’s king, Shah Rukh Khan, in Om Shaanti Om, for which she received awards for best female debutant that year.
On the work front, Deepika has an upcoming movie, Chhapaak, lined up. It is a movie about an acid attack survivor – Laxmi. The trailer of this movie recently got released and took the internet by a storm.
