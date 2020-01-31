From Kareena Kapoor To Yami Gautam; Celebs That Rocked The Bold Striped Outfits

Bollywood celebrities are admired by their followers for their wardrobe choices and their style statement. A slew of Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Karisma Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor are upping their style game by having colourful stripes outfits in their wardrobe collection. This style is a timeless classic and many of the actors are opting for stripes from head-to-toe. Here are some of the actors who rocked the stripe attire.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a black and white bold striped turtleneck top paired with a black mini leather skirt. She kept her look chic and classy by going for a simple mid-parted wavy hairdo paired with the bold eye makeup look. To add a pop of colour to the whole ensemble she opted for bright pink pumps to complete her look.

Yami Gautam:

Yami Gautam went for a fun and classy bold striped piece. She opted for a blue and white striped co-ord set which included striped pants and striped blazer cinched at the waist with a black belt. She added a pop of colour to the look by opting for maroon strappy heels that complemented her look very well. Yami's side-parted wavy hairdo and nude makeup look just went perfectly with the ensemble.

Karisma Kapoor:

Karisma Kapoor opted for a black and white bold striped ball gown. The gown had a black and white striped torso and a black flowy ball gown skirt. She went for a mid-parted sleek hairdo that complemented her ensemble just perfectly. Her cat eye makeup added boldness to the whole attire and nude lips went perfect with her bold look.

Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam Kapoor opted for a red and white bold striped ankle-length dress. The ensemble had pearl work details on the collar and a similar fabric belt at the waist. She kept her look chic and stylish by opting for a sleek mid-parted ponytail and black statement shades. She opted for black block heels and pearl studs that completed her look.

Image Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Instagram/ Yami Gautam Instagram/ Karisma Kapoor Instagram/ Sonam Kapoor Instagram

