Kareena Kapoor Khan 'excited To Join The Marley Family' In UNICEF's New Initiative

The legendary singer-songwriter Bob Marley’s song One Love One Heart is still popular among his fans all over the world. The song released decades ago but it is still one of the positive songs to have ever made. Bob Marley’s family is all set to reimagine the song One Love One Heart to support UNICEF's COVID-19 fund for children. Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently announced that she is also going to be a part of the Marley family in their rendition of One Love One Heart.

Kareena Kapoor Khan to be a part of Bob Marley's family in UNICEF's 'One Love One Heart' initiative

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account to announce this news to her fans. The Veere Di Wedding actor shared a streak of videos on her Instagram story and said “Excited to join the Marley family as they #reimagine @bobmarley’s classic #OneLoveOneHeart, in aid of @unicef’s #COVID19 response.” According to UNICEF’s official statement, “The reimagined version of the song will be a true global anthem for 2020 featuring members of the Marley family, established musicians from all corners of the globe, artists from conflict zones around the world, and children living in vulnerable communities." It would be interesting to see Kareena Kapoor Khan in the reimagined version of the popular song One Love One Heart. The reimagined version of One Love One Heart will be releasing on July 17, 2020.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story

Bob Marley’s family on reimagining One Love One Heart

Daughter of late Bob Marley expressed her opinions on the new rendition of the song in UNICEF’s statement. She said, “Over forty years ago, my father wrote One Love about unity, peace, and universal love during a time when there was much trouble in the world. Even in a time when we aren’t able to get together, his message remains true today, we can get through this global crisis if we come together through one love and one heart,”.

The song was originally recorded in 1977 by late Bob Marley and the Wailers. The song is considered one of the most iconic songs which give the message of coming together as one. The money raised from this will be used by UNICEF to respond to the immediate needs of providing soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment, and life-saving information for children and families during the current pandemic.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's previous social initiatives

During her career in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been actively involved in promoting children's education and the safety of women. She has previously worked with UNICEF in 2014 to advocate the education of girls and increase quality based education in India. She has also made several public appearances in the past to support several charitable organisations.

Promo Image Credits: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

