Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pens A Gratitude Post For TIFF, Calls It Her 'second Home'

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media and expressed her gratitude as Toronto International Film Festival invited her as the ambassador this year. So, she shared a post on her official Instagram account on July 8, 2020, Wednesday. The actor called TIFF her ''second home'' in the caption. Check out her social media post:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas expresses gratitude to TIFF

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to the platform and shared a short video of herself. It features the actor's scenes from movies like What’s Your Raashee in 2009, Mary Kom in 2014, Pahuna: The Little Visitors in 2018, and The Sky is Pink in 2019 at TIFF. She wrote a caption expressing her gratitude alongside the Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned, “Throughout my career TIFF has been a second home for me, with many of my films, as both an actor and producer, making their world debut at the festival. TIFF has always been at the forefront of supporting and championing global content that showcases diversity and inclusion, a charge led by my friend @cameronpbailey and his talented team, who work with passion, to shine a spotlight on these special stories and storytellers. Even more than that, one of the most exceptional parts of the festival are the fans of cinema who congregate to celebrate the magic of the movies, and who have always embraced me with so much warmth and love. I am very proud to serve as an ambassador this year, and I look forward to continuing a relationship that I value tremendously. @tiff_net.”

Within three hours of posting, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s post on TIFF garnered 5.8 lakh views and around 1500 comments on Instagram. She received tremendous response from her fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform. Check out some of the fans' comments.

TIFF ambassadors in 2020

TIFF has not only invited Priyanka Chopra Jonas but also director-writer Anurag Kashyap. The Indian artiste has also received the same invitation to be a TIFF ambassador for this year. Other celebrities, who will reportedly be ambassadors in 2020, are filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Taika Waititi, Alfonso Cuaron, and Ava DuVernay. The TIFF will happen between September 10, 2020, to September 19, 2020.

