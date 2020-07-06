Kareena Kapoor’s Cameo Soundtracks Will Compel You To Hit The Dance Floor

Kareena Kapoor does not fail to weave magic with whatever she does on-screen. Be it her performances or scintillating dance numbers, Bebo brings out the best with every act. The actor has also been part of some popular soundtracks which went on to strike a chord with the listeners. Kareena has made some blockbuster cameos in some movies wherein the actor gave her fans some foot-tapping dance numbers. These tracks proved why the Jab We Met actor is the ultimate diva when it comes to setting the screens on fire. Here are the songs from her cameo performances which can be the perfect dance number for you.

Fevicol (Dabangg 2)

This track from Dabangg 2 had Kareena Kapoor shaking a leg with Salman Khan. The actor's vivacious dance looks and sultry avatars were a complete show-stealer in the song. Not to forget, Kareena's chemistry with Salman Khan was also well-received by the fans.

The song was crooned by the late singer and composer Wajid Khan along with Mamta Sharma. The quirky lyrics and Kareena Kapoor's free-spirited performance in the song made it a worth watch. The song may be the perfect choice for you to hit the dance floor with your pals.

It's Rocking (Kya Love Story Hai)

This track is still touted to be one of the most popular dance numbers of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Angrezi Medium actor's badass dance moves and the stylish sartorial choices had made the track a massive hit amongst the film buffs. The actor's hook-step in the film reportedly was also a huge hit amongst the dance lovers.

The song was crooned by Alisha Chinoy. But it was Kareena Kapoor's sassy expressions and flawless moves which were certainly a thing to behold. The song may find a spot in your playlist to set the dance floor on fire with your girl pals.

Mera Naam Mary (Brothers)

Kareena Kapoor surprised all her fans when she appeared in a cameo dance number in this action flick. Bebo sizzled in an ultra-glamorous avatar in the track and looked nothing less than a visual delight. The Heroine actor shared the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the track and her 'wooing' act in the song was at its entertaining best. The track was crooned by Chinmayi Sripada.

