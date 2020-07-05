See Turning Points In Kareena Kapoor's Career: From 'Fida' To 'Good Newwz'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is considered to be among the most successful Bollywood actors. Kareena started her acting career with J.P Dutta's critically acclaimed Refugee and won several accolades for her spectacular debut in Bollywood. After which her career saw a slow and steady graph with respect to the box office success of her movies. Kareena Kapoor's movies with Shahid Kapoor were often in the limelight. Here is a list of her movies that led to a turning point in her career.

Turning points in Kareena Kapoor's career

The time of the moderate hits - Fida, Ajnabee

She debuted in the industry through Refugee after reportedly opting out of Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai after several days of filming the movie. Refugee, starring Abhishek Bachchan, went on to become a moderate box office success in India for which Kareena even won her first Filmfare award. She then went on to give moderate hits like Ajnabee and some flops like Asoka, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Talaash: The Hunt Begins..., Khushi, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and LOC Kargil. However, she was massively appreciated for portraying the dramatic, over-the-top character Poo from her movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which is considered to be her only hit during these times.

Successful films in Bollywood: Aitraaz, Jab We Met

Aitraaz starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the leading roles. It showcased the story of a man, who is accused of sexual harassment by his former lover and has to prove his innocence in order to restore his dignity. The film saw Kareena in the role of a strong-willed wife/lawyer in the movie. While Priyanka Chopra was highly lauded for her performance as the modern vamp, Kareena was looked up to for her performance in the film as well for portraying an equally headstrong character as Priyanka's.

One of director Imtiaz Ali's and Kareena Kapoor's biggest successes, Jab We Met garnered her the Best Actress Award in the leading role. The movie is considered as one of the masterpieces by the director Imitiaz Ali film. Her character named Geet in the movie made a massive impact on the viewers' hearts as well. After Aitraaz she saw massive success with her movies like Don, Omkara, Kambakkht Ishq, 3 Idiots, Bodyguard, Singham Returns, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Udta Punjab, Veere Di Wedding her latest hit being Good Newwz.

Good Newwz

Good Newwz released in 2019 starring actors like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. This is the first Hindi film on IVF. The movie starred Akshay and Kareena in a movie after a long time and was a massive success at the box office as well. Kareena's portrayal as a strong and successful career woman trying to become a mother was applauded nation-wide.

