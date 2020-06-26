Kareena Kapoor's Movie Outfit-inspired Fashion Ideas For A Brunch Outing

Kareena Kapoor Khan is much admired for her fashion in Bollywood. The diva aces her every dressing style and often makes headlines for her gym looks, casual looks, airport look, or any other outfit. The way she carries herself in each of her outfits is just commendable. So, if you are confused about what to wear for a brunch outing, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s stylish fashion wardrobe from all her movies is just perfect for you to take inspiration from-

Brunch outfit ideas inspired by Kareena Kapoor from her movies

Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum

Kareena Kapoor Khan was just amazing in K3G, essaying her character of the stylish Poo. As the ones who have watched the film and are aware of, the character Poo is style personified. Kareena Kapoor with her fashionable outfits had left no stone unturned to look absolutely glamourous. So, to have a look at one of her best outfit from that film is the pink bralette and cream mini skirt with a thigh-slit to take inspiration for your brunch date.

Sanjana from Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon

Another style inspiration can be taken from the film Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. Kareena's halter neck white top and floral bell-bottom pants are just a perfect pick for a brunch outing. Or you can also opt for the blue puffed sleeves crop top and white floral ankle-length pants. She paired the pants with a blue long belt and sneakers.

Riana Braganza from Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

One can also opt for this blue short dress that Kareena Kapoor Khan wore in the song Auntyji from the film Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. It is a V-neck short dress with 3/4th sleeves and layered pattern donned by her.

Simrita Rai from Kambakkht Ishq

You can also try for Bebo’s Kambakkht Ishq outfits. Kareena is seen wearing a short black dress in the song Kambakkht Ishq.

This pink body con sequined dress for a brunch outing from Kareena Kapoor’s stylish wardrobe is a perfect choice.

Kalindi Puri from Veere Di Wedding

Kareena Kapoor’s outfits from the song Aa Jao Na are uber stylish. Check out her grey crop top and olive green pants with leather boots from the film Veere Di Wedding. A good pick for brunch outing with your friends.

