Kareena Kapoor's Characters Like 'Poo' And 'Geet' And Others That Became Trendsetters

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a notable career journey. The superstar made her acting debut in 2000 with Refugee, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Since then Kareena has not stopped churning out critically acclaimed blockbusters. Kareena Kapoor Khan, the diva, is surely a trendsetter, be it for style or her iconic movie characters. Having said that, let us take a look back at those moments when her characters went on to create a trend, check out -

Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Poo from Kabhi Khushi Khabie Gham is considered as one of the most iconic characters from Bollywood. The sassy character of Kareena Kapoor Khan is loved for her attitude and of course the vogue style. Besides presenting dialogues like "Tumhe koi haq nai ki tum itni sundar dikho", to acing at classic style statements, Poo also set the trend of the cucumber-laced-morning-routine and introduced us to words like P.H.A.T - Pretty, Hot And Tempting.

Geet from Jab We Met

Geet from Jab We Met is one of the most popular characters of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Geet is not only the favourite character of her fans but also Kareena herself admires Geet. The character was loved for the style and fashion she introduced. Post Jab We Met's release, Kareena Kapoor's style from the movie ruled the fashion trends. From the simple Punjabi suits to Yeh Ishq Hai's red-white outfit, Kareena from Jab We Met became the style icon for many. Geet also introduced the pairing of balloon pants with tees.

Pia from 3 Idiots

Kareena Kapoor Khan played Pia in 3 Idiots. Pia is a medical student. Kareena Kapoor Khan as Pia influenced the audiences to take a right stand for themselves. The scene where Kareena as Pia is seen wearing her mother's old watch surely taught the fans to respect classics. Pia's glasses got back the classic trend.

Ki And Ka - Kia Bansal

In Ki and Ka, Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of a strong and bold ambitious woman, while Arjun Kapoor played her husband who is a house husband. Kia Bansal got the trend of working wives and house husband. Her character showed gender equality, which is nothing less than a trend that is here to stay forever.

