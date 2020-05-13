Kareena Kapoor Khan Revealed What She Would Do If Someone Hurt Her; Check Throwback Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actors in the country. She is known for her candid interviews and honest answers to questions asked to her. In one such interview from a while back, the actor revealed what she would do if someone hurt her. This throwback interview was from a famous talk show which was hosted by Simi Garewal.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Adorable Birthday Wish For Friend And Manager, Poonam Damania

Kareena in a throwback interview revealed what she would do if someone hurt her

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Has Been A Part Of Various Blockbusters | Check Out

In the throwback interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan clearly mentioned that if someone were to hurt her unintentionally, that would lead her to cut off ties with that person. She would simply go on to cut off her relationship with that person. However, the actor further added that if someone were to hurt her intentionally, that would make her hit back. She would not hold back to hurt the person if she was hurt in the first place. Kareena speaks about this between 6:35 - 7:10 in the video shared below.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan 'not Interested' In Docu-dramas; Here's Why

It is this nature of Kareena Kapoor that fans find fascinating. Being the frank and candid person that she is, fans believe that she is transparent and not trying to hide anything. Kareena Kapoor has gone on to become one of the biggest names in the industry. The actor is also known for her acting skills and amazing performances. The character of Geet portrayed by her is still loved by many fans, the same can be said for Poo as well.

Currently, on the work front, the actor will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Fans are extremely excited as to know which role she would be playing in the film. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Hence, cinema lovers are excited to watch this film being remade in Bollywood.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore Balloon Sleeves Look Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.