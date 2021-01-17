Kareena Kapoor's glimpse of swanky new house wows celebs, congratulatory messages pour in

Ahead of welcoming their second child, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have another reason to celebrate. The star couple has moved into a new home in Mumbai. The former shared a glimpse of their new abode and good wishes poured in from her celebrity friends.

Kareena & Saif move into new house

Reports had been abuzz that Kareena-Saif were moving into their new house, and the Good Newwz star herself had confirmed it with a couple of posts over the last few days. And the duo finally seemed to have moved in on Saturday, with a gathering involving their near and dear ones.

Kareena posted a glimpse of her new house, from her bed, which was the ‘door to new beginnings.’ Apart from the spacious room, the well-designed interiors, faint glimpse of the balcony and garden, photos of their son Taimur on the wall stood out.

Best wishes poured in from her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, close friends Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and cousin Aadar Jain. They posted heart emojis, sent congratulations and hoped for ‘new memories’ and a visit soon.

Her sister, actor Karisma Kapoor also posted a snap from the evening and wrote that ‘new beginnings’ were always special, concluding it with hashtags ‘special evening’ and ‘family love’.

A few days ago, Kareena had shared a candid photo from her discussions with the interior designer. She also shared a snap with a ‘girl gang’also including Malaika and Amrita Arora as they celebrated the new occasion.

The Refugee star had then captioned it, “It’s been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings PS: #Fortune you have been kind."

The reference was to their house in Fortune Heights in Bandra where they lived for the last few years. ‘Saifeena’ and Taimur’s new house is in Satguru Sharan around the same area. As per reports, the house for the family, set to be of four members soon, is spread over four floors.

Saif-Kareena on professional front

Kareena last starred in Good Newwz, which was a big success at the box office. Saif recently starred in the web series Tandav. He has also signed a role as an antagonist in Adipurush.

