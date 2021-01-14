Rujuta Diwekar Reveals Kareena's Pregnancy Diet, Says 'she Is A Believer Of Ghar Ka Khana'

Actor Kareena Kapoor is eight months pregnant with her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The Bollywood power couple announced Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy in August 2020. Recently, Kareena's nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar shared deets about the former's diet during her pregnancy. Read ahead for more details.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals Kareena Kapoor's diet

Rujuta Diwekar recently did an interview with Pinkvilla, wherein she spilled the beans on Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy diet. Talking about the same, the former said that she has been working with Kareena Kapoor since 2007. She added that the actor is a stickler about routine and makes sure she is exercising. Rujuta Diwekar further revealed that Kareena Kapoor is a big believer of 'ghar ka khana' (homemade food).

The nutritionist further added that whether it is tortillas, vegetables, aalo paratha, poha, dal, rice, or veg pulav, Kareena Kapoor is in for all of it. She also revealed that Saif Ali Khan actively cooks at home and the former believes that this helps them stay fit together. Talking about Kareena Kapoor's changed diet during pregnancy, Rutuja shared that the actor is still eating the old regular homemade food and tea or coffee here and there.

Rujuta Diwekar further shared that Kareena Kapoor walks regularly. As mentioned by the former in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kareena ensures that she sleeps on time and wakes up on time. She also shared that the star has been carrying out her daily routine while carrying her second baby.

The nutrionist further spoke about how Kareena Kapoor makes the pregnancy look fabulous. She said that she makes pregnancy and post-pregnancy look quite easy, cool, and glamorous, all at the same time. She also shared that Kareena Kapoor has a wisdom of living her day to day life with a sense of discipline and regulation.

In August 2020, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced that they are expecting their second child together. The couple released a press note sharing the exciting news with their fans. The press release read as: 'We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support'.

